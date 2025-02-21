Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 731,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 543,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 19.71.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

