WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 1484920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,963,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,922 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,567,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,228,000 after buying an additional 1,980,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,429,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 37,649.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,377,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,848,000 after buying an additional 545,837 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

