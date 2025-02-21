Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
WIX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,202 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after acquiring an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,151,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
