Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.98. Wix.com has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

