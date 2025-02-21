Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,422,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,119,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 2,313,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.