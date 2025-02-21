Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,631 Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.36% of AI Transportation Acquisition worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.