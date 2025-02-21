Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 424.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of IB Acquisition worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBAC. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 9.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 60.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

IB Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IB Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

