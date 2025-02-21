Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Henry Schein as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

