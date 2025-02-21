Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $7.68 Million in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.66% of HCM II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000.

Shares of HOND opened at $10.11 on Friday. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

We are a blank check company incorporated on April 4, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

