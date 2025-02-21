Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,518 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.21% of Evergreen worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVGR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. Evergreen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

