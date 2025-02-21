WP Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $350,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 335,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

