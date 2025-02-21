WP Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

