WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$310.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$281.91.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$253.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a one year low of C$201.24 and a one year high of C$262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$242.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

