YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.81. 369,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 352,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

