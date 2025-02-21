Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Energizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energizer

Energizer Stock Down 1.2 %

ENR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.