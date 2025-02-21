Zacks Research Forecasts Cimpress’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

CMPR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,126,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,477,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after buying an additional 203,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after buying an additional 141,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

