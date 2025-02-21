Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for Teradyne Q1 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

