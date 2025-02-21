Zacks Research Has Weak Estimate for MarketAxess Q4 Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a one year low of $188.57 and a one year high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.93.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

