Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Stryker Earnings

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

