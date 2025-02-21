Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for NVR Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $110.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $120.88. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $512.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $127.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $130.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $503.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $122.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $137.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $141.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $549.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVR. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,248.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. NVR has a 12 month low of $7,073.38 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,989.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,778.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

