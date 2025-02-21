Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ALGT Earnings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $3,364,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,713,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

