Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.52. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 15,885 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

