Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.52. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 15,885 shares changing hands.
Zentek Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zentek
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.