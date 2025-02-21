Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $24.71. Zeta Global shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 3,050,841 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,301 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 1,709,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

