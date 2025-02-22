American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 200667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LI
American Lithium Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$78,742.20. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.