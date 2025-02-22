American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 200667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$78,742.20. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

