Analyzing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 2 0 2.50 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 4.03% 20.39% 9.75% BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shutterstock and BIT Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.01 $110.27 million $1.02 24.84 BIT Mining $41.41 million 0.80 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -1.68

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats BIT Mining on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

