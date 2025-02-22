Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 208340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $905.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 829,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 713,010 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

