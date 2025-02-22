ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director John Scott Emrich Sells 500 Shares

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) Director John Scott Emrich sold 500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,370. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Scott Emrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $53,200.00.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

BANX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $21.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1,969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.