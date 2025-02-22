Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %

About Ascot Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.