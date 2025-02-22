Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 51868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.59).

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market cap of £81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.57.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

