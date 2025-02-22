Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 11391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $514.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.