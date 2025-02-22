Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 11391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CBNK
Capital Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Bancorp
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.