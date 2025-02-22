China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 15,547,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 37,974,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.
About China Liberal Education
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.
