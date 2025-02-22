China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 15,547,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 37,974,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Liberal Education Stock Down 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.