China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

