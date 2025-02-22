China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 25th (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 25th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

