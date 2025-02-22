Construction Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Quanta Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Vale, Deere & Company, and Caterpillar are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares in companies within the construction industry, such as those involved in residential or commercial building, infrastructure development, or construction equipment supply. The value of these stocks tends to rise and fall based on a range of factors including real estate trends, economic growth, interest rates, and government spending on infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,389. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,573. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.29 and a 200-day moving average of $459.88.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 47,702,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928,766. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.30. 975,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,728. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.37. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

