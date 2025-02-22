Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.