Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.