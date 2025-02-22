Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 496135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 767,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 493,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

