Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were down 31.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,856,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 421,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.