Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 11.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.55.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.