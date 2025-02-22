Financial Survey: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Heliogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% Heliogen N/A N/A -147.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Heliogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A Heliogen $4.45 million 1.40 -$129.60 million ($20.81) -0.05

Nextera Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Heliogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

