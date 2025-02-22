First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 245,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

First Andes Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

