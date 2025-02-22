GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $326.80 and last traded at $319.55, with a volume of 274810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

