Hays plc Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Hays Stock Performance
HAYPY remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hays has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
About Hays
