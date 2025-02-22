Hays plc Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Hays Stock Performance

HAYPY remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hays has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.