Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 19.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 215,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 513,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.