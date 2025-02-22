Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 215,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 513,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

