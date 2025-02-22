Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 310,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 520,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
