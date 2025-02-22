Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 74,175,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 93,443,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

