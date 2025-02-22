Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $536.46 and last traded at $538.16. 5,248,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,704,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.37.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.07.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.