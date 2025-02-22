Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $536.46 and last traded at $538.16. 5,248,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,704,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.37.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

