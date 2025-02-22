Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 47,457 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,188.77. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,882. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,992,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.