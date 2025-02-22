Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 47,457 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,188.77. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,882. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
