John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 118,029 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $598.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

