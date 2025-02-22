KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 1007495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

